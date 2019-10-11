Shilpa Shetty Swears By Her Grandmother’s Advice For Stronger Hair

Shilpa Shetty or better call the yoga diva is one of the fittest people in the industry. The actress is one of the exceptional beauties of B-Town. Even after being a mother of one, Shilpa has physically maintained herself. She cooks yummy yet healthy recipes in her kitchen and that just proves how health-conscious she is.

Not just fitness, but Shilpa is also very careful about what she puts on her skin. The actress has a set routine for how she takes care of her skin and keeps it healthy. Just like any other actor, Shilpa also believes in natural and organic products for her skin. Actually, it is not just her skin but Shilpa believes to use only and only natural products for her hair as well.

She revealed to a media portal that she uses this one trick shared by her grandmother to take care of her hair. This trick helps her get shiny and strong hair and allows to keep an new age chemical products away from her hair.

“I follow my grandmother’s advice of soaking and eating almonds, figs and walnuts for long and strong hair. I love chia seeds and flax seeds and drink lots of coconut water. It’s my favourite healthy drink,” said Shetty.

Shilpa also revealed that she wishes to look fit and healthy even when she turns 60. Emphasising on what fitness means to her, the actress said, “I don’t work out and eat what I eat to look svelte and sexy. I give importance to fitness because I want to look my best even at 60. Not just the way I look, but I want to be fit at 60 and after that also. This is my goal.”

She further said, “When people tell me, I look the same it means that I’m on the right path. My funda is simple to drink more, breathe more and chew more. What you eat and how you live is directly proportionate to the way you age. It is important for women to have some kind of regime where you are not in a monotonous routine running between work and family. It is the only way we can live better, stronger and healthier lives as we age.”

