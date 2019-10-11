Vaani Kapoor On Shamshera’s Ranbir Kapoor: “He Doesn’t Carry That Whole Baggage Of Being A Superstar”

Vaani Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming, Shamshera. This is their first film together and the audience is quite excited to see this fresh pair on screen.

Shamshera is a period film which is helmed by Karan Malhotra and features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. In a recent interview, Vaani Kapoor was all praises for her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle Vaani said, “Ranbir doesn’t carry that whole baggage of being a superstar, he is very normal and chill. He is like my age and he is very relaxed and cool, which makes me feel very comfortable while working with him. He doesn’t have any air about himself that ‘I am Ranbir’. There is no diva behaviour at all on-set, despite being a star.”

She further added, “He is so normal that it’s not funny. It’s amazing, and I wish I can be like him; it inspires me. He is extremely talented and intelligent. He figures out the characteristics of his character very easily. He gets into the skin of the character very easily. He looks very effortless.”

Just like War, Shamshera is being produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). For her character, Vaani shared that she learned Kathak.

Coming to War, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office and the audience is impressed with high-octane action scenes.

Are you excited to see Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!