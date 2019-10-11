Sudeep Kichcha Reveals He Is Not Aware Of His Bank Balance!

A celebrated Kannada actor, Sudeep Kichcha feels that he is a blessed actor for his career is flourishing like never before. With films like Pehelwaan and Dabangg 3 in his kitty, Sudeep is also returning as the host for the popular reality show, Bigg Boss’s Kannada version.

Speaking about his career and how strong a support system has his family been to him, Sudeep has said, “I am glad that time has been really kind to me. I have been busy travelling for work from one place to another. I have to utilize it to the maximum. More than me, it is my family who has been a great support without whom the journey wouldn’t have happened in the first place. More than that, my main priority is my ageing parents. I am thankful for facilities like ‘video calling’ which keeps me connected to them irrespective of wherever I am travelling and working”

The actor further quips, “I cannot control the wrinkles. Even before the hero starts to bore, I have to achieve something and I will work hard on the journey to reach my destination.”

While an actor’s popularity is often judged by the fees he charges for a film, Sudeep says he does not look after his bank account. “In fact, the one person who has to know about my earnings, my better half, knows about it better than me.”

On the professional front, Sudeep Kichcha will next be seen as the antagonist in Salman Khan’s successful franchise Dabangg 3 which also marks the debut of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on the 20th of December 2019.

