Jacqueline Fernandez Becomes First Female Celebrity To Be Featured On Saudi Arabia Airport

Jacqueline Fernandez has become a prominent name in Bollywood with a good number of hits to her credit. The Kick actress now has one more achievement as she has become the first female celebrity to get visibility at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Airport.

A commercial on the KSA airport features Jacqueline and the pictures have gone viral over the internet. Jacqueline can be seen promoting KSA tourism in the advertisement displayed at the airport.

The actress too shared her excitement on her Instagram stories and broke the news for her fans. With the picture, she wrote, “Hala KSA.”

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline enjoys a good fanbase over all the social media platforms. The actress recently launched her YouTube channel that garnered a lot of appreciation and has a following of 264 K as of now.

Talking about Saudi Arabia, the country has recently started offering visas to non-religious tourists. The new visa program started for 49 countries which include the Uk and the US was announced by the Saudi Arabia tourism official.

