Jackie Shroff Is All Praise For His ‘Bigil’ Co-star Thalapathy Vijay

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, was left all impressed following the latter’s dedication and passion which he witnessed while shooting for the sports action film.

Jackie who shares a great friendship with Vijay’s father and filmmaker S.A Chandrashekar in an interview with the media channel Behindwoods had all praises for Mersal actor.

As the Hero actor said, “He (Vijay) is absolutely a decent boy, work-oriented, down to earth, keeping down as much as he can in his temperament when he is working. He is one of the finest actors I have ever seen.”

“It was a fantastic experience working with Vijay. I learned a lot from him. I also realized how much more I still have to learn to watch such young actors with such dedication, precision, emotion like everything under control.” added Jackie.

It will be for the first time where one will get to see Jackie and Vijay share the same screen space on the big screen.

Jackie who also shares a great rapport with Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar has worked in latter’s 1987 Hindi directorial film Kudrat Ka Kanoon.

About Bigil, the Vijay starrer is based on women’s football on the backdrop of Chennai. The film has Villu star opposite actress Nayanthara in lead.

Bigil is been directed by Atlee Kumar and it is been produced under AGS Entertainment.

The Vijay starrer will hit the big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

