The Kapil Sharma Show: Udit Narayan Get Caught Red Handed Romancing With Archana Puran Singh Kohli On The Show

Last week we saw Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar come to promote their movie, The Sky Is Pink on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode was really fun and Priyanka connected well with the audiences. She had returned to Bollywood after three long years and was really excited to be there at Kapil’s show to promote her film. While it was quite an interesting episode, the next episode is also going to be equally interesting as Udit Narayan along with wife Deepa Narayan will come on the show.

Yes, this week Udit Narayan along with wife Deepa Narayan and son Aditya Narayan are coming to grace the show with their presence. Sony TV just released the new promo of the upcoming episode. In it Udit Narayan is seen singing ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ and Archana Puran Singh Kohli is seen dancing to it. As soon as ‘Lene Tujhe O Gori, Aayenge Tere Sajna’ comes, Udit points it towards himself while singing and that’s when his wife walks in. Kapil jokes around the situation and said, “Mashoor gayak Udit Narayan, range haatho-pakde gaye ‘Mehendi Lagate Huye”. Audience starts laughing to it!

Check out the promo here:

Hassi ke saath goonjegi sureeli awaazen, kyunki aa rahe hain playback singing ke legend Udit Narayan! Dekhiye Uditji aur unki family ko #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje pic.twitter.com/87vx546CcW — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 11, 2019

Kapil later asks some funny questions to Udit’s wife, Deepa and she gives some kickass answers to it. Yesterday we saw, Aruna Irani and Bindu in the uncensored version of the show and they revealed a few secrets from the 80’s movies and their co-stars.

