Deepika Padukone has time and again talked about mental health and how she has dealt with depression. Her charity foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation also works towards helping people and discussing this topic widely. Yesterday, to celebrate World Mental Health Day, Deepika opened her closet for charity as well.

Deepika announced the new Closet Initiative and revealed that every month, she will be sharing some of her favourite clothes from her closet on her website. The closet would contain Deepika’s versatile and stylish clothes, curated by the actress herself. From basic tees and athleisure to ethnic wear and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet claimed to have something for everyone.

Deepika Padukone, Opens Her Closet For Charity, Receives Flak For Doing It On World Mental Health Day
While many thought this was a very humble initiative, certain social media users bashed Deepika for starting this ‘clothe-sharing’ initiative on World Mental Health Day. People were upset that Deepika tagged such a sensitive day like World Mental Health Day while launching her closet sale.

One of the users went on to write, “I really don’t expect much from her but how insensitive of her to cash out of this highly sensitive cause and making it the pivotal point to sell out her merchandise? New low for you @deepikapadukone , do better !!” while another wrote, “Taking retail ‘therapy’ too seriously?”

Check out the tweets:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhappak alongside Vikrant Massey. She will essay the role of an acid attack survivor in the film. Deepika’s first look from the film was received quite well by the audience and now her fans await to see the film on January 10 next year.

Deepika will also essay the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev.

