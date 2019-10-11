War Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Overpower Salman Khan’s Bharat & Ek Tha Tiger

War Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starring War is running riot at the box office. While the success in the domestic market is shattering records, internationally too, War is faring extremely good. Owing to such success, the movie has exceeded Salman Khan’s Bharat and Ek Tha Tiger in Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners.

At the end of the 9-day extended week, War has collected 238.35 crores nett (all languages) and 281.25 crores gross. Its overseas collections are yet to be updated but here we are considering the earnings till the first weekend, which stands at 51 crores gross. The overall gross collection of the movie is 332.25 crores gross.

With 332.25 crores, War has crossed Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores) and Bharat (323.03 crores) in Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners.

With a given pace, the movie is all set to crush several big hits in the following days.

Released on 2nd October, War is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It released in 4200 screens across the country.

The movie crossed 200 crore marks in 7 days at the box office and the director expressed his gratitude to the audience.

“It is a hugely incredible moment for all of us that ‘War‘ has raced past the 200 crore mark in just 7 days. We are deeply humbled by the love of audiences and are truly grateful for their adulation,” said director Siddharth Anand.

