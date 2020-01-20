Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Crosses The Lifetime Of Dabangg 3, Saaho, Chhichhore & 7 Other Films

Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is turning out to be a phenomenal success at the ticket windows and it is fetching record numbers from Mumbai and Pune territories. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the period drama has earned 167.45 crores till now.

With its business of 167.45 crores, Tanhaji has surpassed another 10 films in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers (Top 100 Box Office Grossers list). It has gone past the lifetime collection of Super 30 (146.10 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Saaho (149 crores), Dabangg 3 (150 crores), Chhichhore (150.36 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) and Baaghi 2 (165 crores).

By tomorrow, the film is all set to beat Salman Khan’s Race 3 on the list.

Based on the story on Tanaji Malusare, the military leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maratha empire, the film shows his fight against Udaybhan Rathore for recapturing Kondhana fort.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

The film is also enjoying a tax-free status in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to see a tax exemption in Maharashtra very soon.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai

