Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is turning out to be a phenomenal success at the ticket windows and it is fetching record numbers from Mumbai and Pune territories. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the period drama has earned 167.45 crores till now.

With its business of 167.45 crores, Tanhaji has surpassed another 10 films in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers (Top 100 Box Office Grossers list). It has gone past the lifetime collection of Super 30 (146.10 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Saaho (149 crores), Dabangg 3 (150 crores), Chhichhore (150.36 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) and Baaghi 2 (165 crores).

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Crosses The Lifetime Of Dabangg 3, Saaho, Chhichhore & 7 Other Films

Check out the All Time Grossers’ list below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14*
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
167.45*
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Pati Patni Aur Woh2019
86.77

By tomorrow, the film is all set to beat Salman Khan’s Race 3 on the list.

Based on the story on Tanaji Malusare, the military leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maratha empire, the film shows his fight against Udaybhan Rathore for recapturing Kondhana fort.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

The film is also enjoying a tax-free status in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to see a tax exemption in Maharashtra very soon.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai

