Kangana Ranaut On Marriage & Family: “I Have No Time For People Who Come With Any Kind Of Baggage”

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next Panga in which she plays a mother and a wife. The actress who is in the promotion phase of the film has now revealed how she is in no rush to attain motherhood or is compelled to become a wife. Here’s what she said.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress opened up on her idea of marriage and spoke candidly about the same. She said, “I’m at a phase when I’m just beginning to enjoy my life. If someone can add to it, I’m fine, but if, as a woman, I am expected to ensure he’s emotionally stable, enhance his spiritual growth, be lucky and bring him financial windfalls and take on the responsibility of a home, children, and family, then, I’m not up for that. At the moment, I have no time for people who come with any kind of baggage.”

When asked about starting a family, the actress opened up that she is happy with everything she has right now. She said, “The world is respectful; there’s a lot to do and give. And for the first time, I can think about myself. Let me be a little self-centered and enjoy what I have earned. I don’t have the time and energy to invest in another family. That can come later,” she said.

“Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating,” She added while speaking about her struggle with her career when she left her home at the age of 15 to become an actress.

Her film Panga is set to release on January 24 and is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

