Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Public Has A New Superhero As This Ajay Devgn Starrer Surpasses Krrish 3 & Simmba

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has taken a new leap at the Box Office. The film remained steady on 4th Friday and collected 2.77 crores thus crossing the 240 crores mark at the Box Office.

But that’s not the leap we are talking about. It is the fact that Tanhaji has now surpassed the lifetime business of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in lead. The 3rd film of Rohit’s cop universe which also includes Ajay Devgn’s Singham & Singham Returns had collected 240.22 crores in 2018. Now with a 22-day business of 240.64 crores, Tanhaji clearly has the lead.

The film has also crossed the lifetime business of Hrithik Roshan’s superhero film Krrish 3 which did a lifetime business of 240.50 crores back in 2013.

The film’s collections will again jump today and it will surpass the lifetime business of Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores). From there, it will be interesting to see if it can cross Kabir Singh’s lifetime business of 278.24 crores.

Have a look at the chart of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood grossers:

Meanwhile, Tanhaji’s performance in Overseas has been underwhelming but it has still crossed 300 crores mark easily thanks to the business it has done in India.

Saif Ali Khan is over the moon with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

“So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless Om Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!” Saif said.

