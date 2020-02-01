Mahesh Babu who is currently enjoying his vacation abroad with his family is overwhelmed by all the congratulatory messages for the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. But the one message that will always have a special place in Babu’s heart is from his dad Krishna.

Mahesh took to his Twitter handle last evening to share the special video message that his father Krishna and veteran filmmaker-actor had sent him. The Telugu superstar shared the video with a caption that read: “Everything boils down to this!!! Thank you, my Superstar…Sarileru Neekevvaru”

Thank you, my Superstar…Sarileru Neekevvaru♥🤗👍 https://t.co/pa9QFZavVv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 31, 2020

Mahesh’s father congratulated the entire star cast and crew members of the film for the efforts that they had put for Sarileru Neekevvaru. The veteran also praised director Anil Ravipudi and the production team for not compromising on the film’s production values. Krishna also stated that the way the film has been received by the audience, he is sure that Sarileru Neekevvaru will last long and will have a great run at theatres in the coming days.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru, the action drama has Mahesh Babu as an army major Ajay Krishna. The Telugu venture has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

The Mahesh starrer also has versatile actor Prakash Raj in the role of a lead antagonist along with veteran actress Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and others in key roles.

