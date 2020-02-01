Jojo Rabbit: Child Actor Roman Griffin Davis Is All Praises For Co-Star Sam Rockwell

Jojo Rabbit child star Roman Griffin Davis says working with Sam Rockwell was fun. Based on the novel Caging Skies by author Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit is a satire about a German boy, Jojo (Griffin Davis) whose world changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. The film is based on the final years of World War II.

Rockwell is seen in the role of a gay Nazi officer in Taika Waititi’s critically-acclaimed and Oscar-nominated hit.

“There was a scene that I did with Sam at the end of the film that was probably my favourite. It wasn’t my favourite when I read it. It just didn’t mean as much to me until I did it. I remember when we were doing the scene, it struck me that the message behind it was so good,” Griffin Davis said.

“I can’t really say what happens because it gives away the secrets of the film, but when you see it you’ll know what I’m talking about. And to do it with Sam was so great because he’s such a fun and creative actor,” he added.

Waititi also plays the role of an imaginary friend, Hitler in the film. The Fox Searchlight film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Jojo Rabbit was released in India on January 31. The film has got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Talking about working with Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie said: “I had so much admiration for Roman. During filming, he was such a trooper. He was 11 when we shot the film, and he was on set every day, all hours of the day, working so hard and with so much respect for the people around him. He brought so much joy to the set every day. He did a beautiful job. He holds such emotional maturity, and it must have been so hard for him to take on a subject matter like this.”

