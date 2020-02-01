Guy Ritchie On ‘The Gentlemen’ Plot: “Making A Film On The Drug Industry Is The New Gold Rush”

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie says his action-comedy The Gentlemen represents an opportunity to examine the class culture of society.

“After finishing work on a film, you tend to move on to the next one, but when I watched the trailer for ‘The Gentlemen‘, I was reminded how impressive our cast is, and that it was a happy accident how these chaps all came together,” Ritchie said.

The Gentleman is written and directed by Ritchie. “I think people are going to have an entertaining and quirky ride with this one,” he said, adding, “I also enjoyed dealing with the different polarities of culture and sub-culture, the upper and lower echelons of society – and I hope audiences dial into that, too,” he said.

Produced by Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block, and Ritchie, The Gentlemen is a crime caper set in London. Matthew McConaughey leads the cast as Mickey Pearson, an American drug lord along with Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery, in the drug-infused drama about a British drug lord attempting to cash out his fortune.

Why a film on drug industry? “It’s arguably the new gold rush,” he said, adding, “The product is recognized as being relatively innocuous and not too offensive.”

The film was released in India on January 31 by PVR Pictures.

