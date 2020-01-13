Good Newwz Box Office: Surpasses The Lifetime Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & 2.0 (Hindi)

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is on a record-breaking spree ever since its release and is now heading towards 200 crore club in the domestic market. After showing a surge again on 3rd Sunday, the film has toppled the lifetime total of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2.0 (Hindi).

At the end of 17 days theatrical run, Good Newwz has accumulated a total of 190.09 crores and in the due course it has gone past Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) and 2.0 (Hindi- 188 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s All Time Grossers (Top 100 Bollywood Grossers).

Check out the complete list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Good Newwz is all set to surpass Ek Tha Tiger, Mission Mangal and 3 Idiots in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of “Good Newwz“, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

The film is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject that had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

