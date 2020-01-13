Good Newwz Box Office: Surpasses The Lifetime Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & 2.0 (Hindi)

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is on a record-breaking spree ever since its release and is now heading towards 200 crore club in the domestic market. After showing a surge again on 3rd Sunday, the film has toppled the lifetime total of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2.0 (Hindi).
At the end of 17 days theatrical run, Good Newwz has accumulated a total of 190.09 crores and in the due course it has gone past Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) and 2.0 (Hindi- 188 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s All Time Grossers (Top 100 Bollywood Grossers).
Check out the complete list below:
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|War
|2019
|318.00
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Housefull 4
|2019
|206.00
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Good Newwz
|2019
|190.09*
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|150.36
|Dabangg 3
|2019
|150.00*
|Saaho
|2019
|149.00
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Dream Girl
|2019
|139.70
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Dabangg
|2010
|139.00
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Ready
|2011
|120.00
|Ra.One
|2011
|118.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Bala
|2019
|116.38
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Don 2
|2011
|100.00
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Pati Patni Aur Woh
|2019
|86.77
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
Good Newwz is all set to surpass Ek Tha Tiger, Mission Mangal and 3 Idiots in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of “Good Newwz“, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.
The film is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.
“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject that had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.
