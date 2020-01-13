Malang: Did Kriti Sanon Walk Out Of The Film? Here’s What Mohit Suri Said

The trailer of Mohit Suri’s next directorial venture Malang, has got fans intrigued ever since it’s out. While girls are drooling over Aditya Roy Kapur’s chiselled body in the film, one can’t help but notice the quirky avatar that Disha Patani carries. But now, in a rather interesting turn of events, Mohit Suri has revealed that he had approached Kriti Sanon for the film!

Yes, you read that. Mohit has revealed that though he had approached Kriti for the film, she had to turn down his offer due to date issues. In his recent revelations about the same, Mohit has said, “We had approached Kriti. She had even read the script and we were planning out the dates, but it didn’t work out.”

Further speaking to BT in the same interview, Mohit stated, “As a director, my job was to reach out to an actor. I did that, but then she also received offers for Housefull 4 and Panipat. She would have had to waste six months to be a part of my film, as I was figuring out the dates with other actors. Kriti really wanted to do Malang, but she had to let go of it and choose other films instead. It is as simple as that, and nothing as sensational as the news reports claimed that, ‘she has walked out of the project’.”

Well, it certainly would have been an interesting casting coup had Kriti signed up for the film! Meanwhile, Suri’s psychological thriller Malang features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 7th of February, 2020.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

