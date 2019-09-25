Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats 7 More Films Including The Ones By Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has continued to maintain itself rock steadily in the 2nd week. The film added 3.30 crores on Tuesday compared to 3.75 crores Monday thus taking the 12-day business to 104.70 crores. The day to day drop was minimal and it re-enforces the fact that the film has been well accepted by the audience.

Dream Girl has now crossed the lifetime business of 7 more films in the All-Time Highest Grossers chart. These films are Raid (101.54 crores), Race 2 (102 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores) & 2 States (104 crores).

The film will continue to put up healthy numbers until the release of War and will be targetting films like Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (105.50 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores) and Housefull i(107.70 crores) today.

Going by the way, the film’s trending it may also challenge the lifetime business of Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho.

While talking about how he feels to have two films in 100 crores club, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artist, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that.”

“I want to back the original content at all times. I thrive by doing good cinema, films that make a mark because they are brilliantly written and brilliantly told on screen,” he added.

