Nach Baliye 9: Muskaan Kataria CONFIRMS Breakup With Faisal Khan!

Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons. The contestants on the show are giving enough masala and drama and hence, every day, there is news related to it. The latest scoop is about ex-contestants of this season, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria.

Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria had to exit the show due to former’s leg injury. The latest news is that the couple has broken up after dating for 2 years. As reported by Latestly, Faisal and Muskaan broke up recently and the reason is not known yet.

When the portal contacted Muskaan to ask if the news of her break up with Faisal is true, she confirmed the same. However, she didn’t divulge any details about it.

Muskaan Kataria said, “Yes! But I really don’t want to comment on it right now; It is not the right time to talk.”

The sources have mentioned that Muskaan doesn’t want to patch up with Faisal Khan. Well, we wonder what led to their break up as they were one of the cutest and best contestants on the show.

Coming to Nach Baliye 9, this year, the concept is quite unique. For the first time, even ex-couples participated in this show which includes Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli.

