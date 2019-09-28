Chhichhore Box Office: The Film Crosses Toilet Ek Prem Katha In 22 Days

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film Chhichhore hasn’t slowed down even in 4th week. The collections of the film in fact jumped on 4th Friday when compared to its previous day as it earned 2.50 crores*.
The 22 days total business of Chhichhore is 136 crores and it’s an outstanding result for the whole team.
Chhichhore has crossed the lifetime business of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) now and is all set to cross Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores) & Gully Boy (139.38 crores) next.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty & Tushar Pandey.
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Saaho
|2019
|148.50
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Chhichhore
|2019
|136.00*
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Dream Girl
|2019
|114.20*
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
|Kalank
|2019
|80.00
|Piku
|2015
|79.92
|Sui Dhaaga
|2018
|79.02
|PadMan
|2018
|78.95
|Baadshaho
|2017
|78.02
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|2014
|78.00
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|2015
|76.88
Trending
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has denied being approached for director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayan and filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next movie opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.
“Contrary to the rumours, I’ve not been approached for either of the films. However, I have just worked with Nitesh sir in ‘Chhichhore’ and he has been a dream to work with so I would love to work with him again,” said Shraddha,who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Chhichhore“.
The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.
