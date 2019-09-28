Chhichhore Box Office: The Film Crosses Toilet Ek Prem Katha In 22 Days

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film Chhichhore hasn’t slowed down even in 4th week. The collections of the film in fact jumped on 4th Friday when compared to its previous day as it earned 2.50 crores*.

The 22 days total business of Chhichhore is 136 crores and it’s an outstanding result for the whole team.

Chhichhore has crossed the lifetime business of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) now and is all set to cross Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores) & Gully Boy (139.38 crores) next.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty & Tushar Pandey.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has denied being approached for director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayan and filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next movie opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

“Contrary to the rumours, I’ve not been approached for either of the films. However, I have just worked with Nitesh sir in ‘Chhichhore’ and he has been a dream to work with so I would love to work with him again,” said Shraddha,who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Chhichhore“.

The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.

