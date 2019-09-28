It’s Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor today and the celebrations kicked off yesterday night when major who’s who of B’town showed up wishing the star. From Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to Aamir Khan, the party was illuminated by many such big names.

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. We all know his past relationship with Deepika Padukone and how well they’ve got together post the breakup. Apparently, Deepika and Ranveer arrived in different cars at the party and met at the venue directly. Ranveer was seen sporting his ’83 look.

Check out the photos below:

Proud parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also seen at the party. Amongst others, there were Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Basu, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora. Rishi Kapoor recently returned from the US after undergoing Cancer treatment for 11 months. The reasons for the party multiplied because of the same.





Recently a photograph of Ranbir and Alia was doing the rounds on social media, where the two actors were seen touring Masai Mara National Reserve, an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya, along the Tanzanian border. In the viral photograph, both of them were seen sitting in a car and holding cameras to capture the scenic beauty of the reserve. On the acting front, Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy.

