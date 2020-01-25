Tanhaji Box Office: Surpasses Lifetime Of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots & Akshay Kumar’s 2 Films!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned out to be an extraordinary affair at the ticket windows and is showing no signs of slowing down even after going past the 200 crore milestone. In its recording-breaking journey, the film has crossed the collections of blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal and Ek Tha Tiger.

With 202.83 crores, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has surpassed 3 Idiots (202 crores), Good Newwz (201.14 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) in Koimoi’s Top 100 Box Office Grossers’ list (All-Time Grossers).

Check out the complete list below:

By today, Tanhaji will go past the collections of Happy New Year, Housefull 4 and Golmaal Again.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Devdatta Nage, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film has been given a tax-free status till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet, an official said here on Wednesday.

The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare — Commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state’s history.

