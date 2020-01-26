Tanhaji Box Office: Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Movie Ever By Beating Golmaal Again; Crosses Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grosser Too

Tanhaji Box Office: There’s no stopping for Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as 3rd Saturday witnessed a huge jump, attaining a grand total of 212.35 crores. It has now become Ajay’s highest-grossing movie ever by surpassing Golmaal Again.

After the end of 16 days theatrical run, Tanhaji has accumulated 212.35 crores and in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers’ list (Top 100 Bollywood Grossers), the period drama has gone past the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (205 crores), Golmaal Again (205.72 crores), Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 (206 crores), Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat (209.36 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

In a couple of days, Tanhaji is expected to take over Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser Chennai Express on the list.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!,” reports IANS.

