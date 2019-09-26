Dream Girl Box Office: Goes Past The Lifetime Collection Of Housefull 3, Gold & 3 Others In All Time Grossers!

Dream Girl is maintaining its super stronghold over the weekdays and is expected to enter into the third week on a rocking note. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in key roles, the movie managed to tickle the funny bones of youth as well as family audience.

Dream Girl completed its 13 days theatrical run at the box office and on second Wednesday it added another 3.10 crores, which is highly impressive if compared with Tuesday’s 3.30 crores. The grand total of the movie stands at 107.80 crores.

Meanwhile, it’s continuing its surpassing spree in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers list. On Second Wednesday, it took over Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (105.50 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores) and Housefull 3 (107.70 crores).

By tomorrow, it will beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Ayushmann Khurrana, has delivered six hits in a row with “Dream Girl” crossing Rs 100 crore. He says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen.

He delivered his first Rs 100 crore film with “Badhaai Ho”.

“Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that,” said Ayushmann.

