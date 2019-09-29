Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Baahubali In 16 Days

Dream Girl Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film is doing some rocking business in its third-week run. The film after a healthy third Friday jumped on Saturday bringing a big smile on the faces of all related.
Dream Girl earned 6.30 crores on 3rd Saturday taking the 16-day total business to 120.50 crores and today it will be reaching close to 130 crores mark.
Meanwhile, the film has crossed the lifetime business of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores) & Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores) in All-Time Highest Grossers Chart by Koimoi.
It will be targetting Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores) & Airlift (129 crores) today.
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Saaho
|2019
|148.50
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|140.00*
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Dream Girl
|2019
|120.50*
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
|Kalank
|2019
|80.00
|Piku
|2015
|79.92
|Sui Dhaaga
|2018
|79.02
|PadMan
|2018
|78.95
|Baadshaho
|2017
|78.02
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|2014
|78.00
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|2015
|76.88
Dream Girl will enjoy a healthy run at the box office till Tuesday. However, it will face a heavy shortage of screens from Wednesday when War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker will take away most of its share. But the film has done more than what everyone expected it to do. Right now, it’s challenging the lifetime business of Ayushmann’s highest grosser Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores)and it will be interesting to see if it can actually beat that film.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking a longish break from work to spend time with wife Tahira and their two children.
“I don’t know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more,” the actor informed, adding: “All of last year and most of this year I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family.”
