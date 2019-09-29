Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Baahubali In 16 Days

Dream Girl Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film is doing some rocking business in its third-week run. The film after a healthy third Friday jumped on Saturday bringing a big smile on the faces of all related.

Dream Girl earned 6.30 crores on 3rd Saturday taking the 16-day total business to 120.50 crores and today it will be reaching close to 130 crores mark.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the lifetime business of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores) & Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores) in All-Time Highest Grossers Chart by Koimoi.

It will be targetting Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores) & Airlift (129 crores) today.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.02018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Chhichhore2019
140.00*
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Dream Girl2019120.50*
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00
Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania2014
78.00
Dil Dhadakne Do2015
76.88

Dream Girl will enjoy a healthy run at the box office till Tuesday. However, it will face a heavy shortage of screens from Wednesday when War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker will take away most of its share. But the film has done more than what everyone expected it to do. Right now, it’s challenging the lifetime business of Ayushmann’s highest grosser Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores)and it will be interesting to see if it can actually beat that film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking a longish break from work to spend time with wife Tahira and their two children.

“I don’t know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more,” the actor informed, adding: “All of last year and most of this year I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family.”

