Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Baahubali In 16 Days

Dream Girl Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film is doing some rocking business in its third-week run. The film after a healthy third Friday jumped on Saturday bringing a big smile on the faces of all related.

Dream Girl earned 6.30 crores on 3rd Saturday taking the 16-day total business to 120.50 crores and today it will be reaching close to 130 crores mark.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the lifetime business of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores) & Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores) in All-Time Highest Grossers Chart by Koimoi.

It will be targetting Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores) & Airlift (129 crores) today.

Dream Girl will enjoy a healthy run at the box office till Tuesday. However, it will face a heavy shortage of screens from Wednesday when War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker will take away most of its share. But the film has done more than what everyone expected it to do. Right now, it’s challenging the lifetime business of Ayushmann’s highest grosser Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores)and it will be interesting to see if it can actually beat that film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking a longish break from work to spend time with wife Tahira and their two children.

“I don’t know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more,” the actor informed, adding: “All of last year and most of this year I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family.”

