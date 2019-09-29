Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11’s Crorepati Babita Tade Felicitated By Shiv Sena Chief

Babita Tade, who recently won Rs 1 crore cash prize in the current season of the quiz game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati“, has been felicitated by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Honouring Babita, Thackeray on Saturday presented her a bouquet of flowers and an idol of Lord Ganesh.

Babita, who hails from Amravati, is a cook. She prepares meals for school kids under the mid-day meal programme, and generates a paltry monthly income of Rs 1,500.

She is also a BA graduate and has now become the second crorepati of Sony TV’s “Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11“.

The question that made Babita a crorepati was about Bahadur Shah Zafar. She was asked which poet in the court of Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar wrote the ‘Dastan-e-Gadar’, a personal account of the 1857 revolt.

The options were Mir Taqi Mir, Mohammad Ibrahim Zauq, Zahir Dehlvi and Abu Al-Kasim Firdausi. She used her filnal lifeline — expert’s help — to come up with the right answer and won a crore. The right answer is Zaheer Dehlvi.

The first contestant to win Rs 1 crore was Sanoj Raj from Bihar.

