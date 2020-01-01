Dabangg 3 Box Office: It’s Salman Khan VS Salman Khan! BEATS Bodyguard In 12 Days

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 continued to move ahead slowly on Day 12. The film couldn’t take the proper benefit of New Year eve and managed to earn just 2.5 crores approx compared 2 crores approx of the previous day. The total business of the film so far is 142.30 crores* and if not anything, it takes the film a little bit closer to 150 crores mark.

Dabangg 3 will be expected to take full benefit of the New Year holiday today and cross 145 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has crossed the lifetime business of a few films like Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) & Bodyguard (142 crores) in the Koimoi’s chart of All Time Highest Grossers. The next targets of the film are Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Saaho Hindi (148.50 crores) & Chhichhore (150.36 crores) and these should be crossed soon.

Check out the complete list below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Dabangg 3 2019142.30*
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Good Newwz201994.60*
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40

Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe which is releasing on Eid 2020. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

The film will have veteran actor Govind Namdev playing a cop. Govind Namdev, who is mostly known for his villainous roles in films like Bandit Queen, Satya, Prem Granth and Virasat, has bagged a pivotal role in Radhe.

“I’m playing the role of a cop, a DIG. I’ll be working with Salman after a long gap. I worked with him in ‘Wanted’ before this. It was really amazing experience to work with him again, and we both really have a few impactful scenes. He is also doing a very significant job,” Namdev said.

