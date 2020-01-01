Dabangg 3 Box Office: It’s Salman Khan VS Salman Khan! BEATS Bodyguard In 12 Days

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 continued to move ahead slowly on Day 12. The film couldn’t take the proper benefit of New Year eve and managed to earn just 2.5 crores approx compared 2 crores approx of the previous day. The total business of the film so far is 142.30 crores* and if not anything, it takes the film a little bit closer to 150 crores mark.

Dabangg 3 will be expected to take full benefit of the New Year holiday today and cross 145 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has crossed the lifetime business of a few films like Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) & Bodyguard (142 crores) in the Koimoi’s chart of All Time Highest Grossers. The next targets of the film are Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Saaho Hindi (148.50 crores) & Chhichhore (150.36 crores) and these should be crossed soon.

Check out the complete list below:

Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe which is releasing on Eid 2020. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

The film will have veteran actor Govind Namdev playing a cop. Govind Namdev, who is mostly known for his villainous roles in films like Bandit Queen, Satya, Prem Granth and Virasat, has bagged a pivotal role in Radhe.

“I’m playing the role of a cop, a DIG. I’ll be working with Salman after a long gap. I worked with him in ‘Wanted’ before this. It was really amazing experience to work with him again, and we both really have a few impactful scenes. He is also doing a very significant job,” Namdev said.

