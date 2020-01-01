Indian 2: Kamal Haasan’s Fans Storm The Twitter To Trend The New Intense & Intriguing Poster From His Next

Ulaganayagan aka Kamal Hassan’s action thriller Indian 2 happens to be one of the most awaited releases in Kollywood. The Kamal starrer has been in talks all over from the past number of months. The film’s director Shankar yesterday took to his Twitter account to share the poster of Indian 2 along with New Year wishes.

Since then, there has been no stopping for Kamal and Shankar fans, as they took twitter by storm to trend the brand new poster from the film along with praises for their favourite star.

#indian2 – the most anticipated movie of the year 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Rx6zvuHwV — kókkí kumaru (@Vetrise26947542) December 31, 2019

Talking about the film, Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 release hit Tamil venture Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

Apart from Kamal, the action film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani, Siddharth along with others in pivotal roles.

The magnum opus is being produced by Lyca Productions.

