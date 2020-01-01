WHOA! This Deleted Scene From Avengers: Endgame Proves That Thanos Is Still ALIVE

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest hits of 2019, not only in India but also worldwide. Marvel fans had waited for a year to know Thanos and Avengers’ fate for after the snap that disappeared many people in Avengers: Infinity War.

Well, last year, in Endgame, we all saw how Iron Man sacrificed himself and saved millions of lives by diminishing Thanos and his army’s existence into ashes with a snap! But wait, this latest theory shared CBR.com proves that the mighty king might still be alive.

In the video shared by CBR, they have shown us deleted scenes in which Ancient One talks to Hulk when he goes to her to get the Time Stone. She tells Hulk that Thanos didn’t kill anyone with his snap, but only disappeared them from the planets. While snap cannot be reversed, but it can indeed bring back people who dusted away because of it earlier. That’s what we saw in Avengers: Endgame too when everyone else came back after Hulk snapped using the Infinity Gauntlet.

Watch the video below:

Well, we wonder how true is this theory they have put forward but it does make some sense. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw that in the present timeline, Thanos was killed by Thor. The one who was snapped to ashes by Iron Man was the one who came from the past to present. In Spiderman: Far From Home, Peter Parker says that one doesn’t die due to the ‘blip’, but they find themselves in a deep sleep. So all these factors also play a vital role in coming to a conclusion about Thanos being alive.

Do you think Thanos is alive? Tell us what you think of this video and the theory in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!