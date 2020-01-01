Is Shah Rukh Khan Hinting At Something About His Films With This Deep & Philosophical New Year Message?

Everyone is welcoming 2020 with open arms and have celebrated last night to kiss goodbye to 2019. Shah Rukh Khan in his usual form, shared a philosophical quote on his Twitter page as he wishes everyone ‘Happy New Year’.

The superstar shared a black and white photo of himself in a pensive mood and captioned it, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

Well, we love his usage of words and the message he is giving away to people. In simple words, SRK is telling people that let 2020 be a year where one doesn’t tell you what you should be or should do or what one’s future should be like. The actor tells people to be who they are.

Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019

Well, we wonder if this is also a hint that he doesn’t want people to tell him what kind of films he should do or what roles he should play? SRK’s last few films didn’t do well and after Zero’s failure in 2018, everyone has been behind the actor to choose the right script and bring back his old power on the silver screen. So maybe, this is to tell people that he’ll be himself and do his best in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans were hoping that on January 1, he will be sharing an announcement regarding his new film. As the day has begun, let’s wait till the end if he surprises his fans or not.

