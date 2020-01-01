Good Newwz Box Office: Good Newwz is making most of its new year festive period and is all set to enter the 100 crore club by today. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the movie has grabbed all the limelight due to its winning spree at the ticket windows.

Good Newwz saw a rise in collections yesterday by collecting 16.20 crores, thus taking the 5 days’ total to 94.60 crores in India. With such numbers, the movie has made it to Koimoi’s All Time Grossers list (Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers). On the first day of its entry itself, this family entertainer toppled not 1 or 2 but 7 movies including Aashiqui 2 (85.40 crores), Gabbar Is Back (86 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores), Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores), Talaash (93 crores) and Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

It is expected to go past the collections of at least 17-18 movies including Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others by today, which will be simply a commendable feat.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz faced legal trouble before its release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against the film in Karnataka High Court seeking stay on its release, over the subject matter.

In the film, it has been shown that two couples, both having the surname ‘Batra’ opt for IVF assistance to have a child at a private clinic. However, the clinic accidentally interchanges the sperms, which leads to confusion.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!