Baaghi 3 Box Office: Crosses One Film Each Of Aamir Khan & Kartik Aaryan In All-Time Grossers

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Though Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is performing below the expectations, it’s still taking down on biggies in all-time grossers’ chart. After the end of 9 days theatrical run, the film has surpassed one film each of Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the list.
Till now, Baaghi 3 has accumulated a total of 94.92 crores* and in the due course, it surpassed the lifetime of Aamir’s Talaash (93 crores) and Kartik’s Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores) in Koimoi’s All-Time Grossers chart. Today it is all set to go past the collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Akshay Kumar’s Baby.
Check out the complete list below:
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|War
|2019
|318.00
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|2020
|279.50
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Housefull 4
|2019
|206.00
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00
|Good Newwz
|2019
|201.14
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|150.36
|Dabangg 3
|2019
|150.00
|Saaho
|2019
|149.00
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Dream Girl
|2019
|139.70
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Dabangg
|2010
|139.00
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Ready
|2011
|120.00
|Ra.One
|2011
|118.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Bala
|2019
|116.38
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Don 2
|2011
|100.00
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Baaghi 3
|2020
|94.92*
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Vijay Varma in key roles. The film released on 6th March 2020.
Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with “Gully Boy” last year, claimed that his multilayered character in Baaghi 3 will leave the audience surprised.
Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: “My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He’s a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised.”
He added, “I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3′, I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I’m quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film,” reports IANS.
