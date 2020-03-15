Baaghi 3 Box Office: Crosses One Film Each Of Aamir Khan & Kartik Aaryan In All-Time Grossers

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Though Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is performing below the expectations, it’s still taking down on biggies in all-time grossers’ chart. After the end of 9 days theatrical run, the film has surpassed one film each of Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the list.

Till now, Baaghi 3 has accumulated a total of 94.92 crores* and in the due course, it surpassed the lifetime of Aamir’s Talaash (93 crores) and Kartik’s Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores) in Koimoi’s All-Time Grossers chart. Today it is all set to go past the collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Akshay Kumar’s Baby.

Check out the complete list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Vijay Varma in key roles. The film released on 6th March 2020.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with “Gully Boy” last year, claimed that his multilayered character in Baaghi 3 will leave the audience surprised.

Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: “My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He’s a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised.”

He added, “I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3′, I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I’m quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!