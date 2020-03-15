Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Irrfan Khan Starrer Faces The Heat

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan’s film took a decent start at the ticket windows but thereafter, it was said to face a blow as theatres in major cities were ordered for shutdown due to coronavirus epidemic. Due to the closure of cinema halls in metros, the film is failing to reap the benefits and fill the huge space created by the average content of Baaghi 3.

Speaking about its day 2, Angrezi Medium has earned 3-3.40 crores as per the early trends flowing. The film currently stands in the range of 7.03-7.43 crores. Now, a lot depends on today’s performance as it will set the momentum before entering into the weekdays.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranveer Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, and others in key roles. It released on 13th March 2020.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan recently said that he has understood the true meaning of life, and the importance of living in the moment after his health scare. While recuperating from a rare illness, he was restless to be fine, and now has resolved to put his health as a top priority.

The actor, who is still under treatment from the disease, is taking baby steps back into the acting world. He was away from the big screen since the release of “Karwaan” in 2018 — the year when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan said he was not restless about getting back to work, but to get fit and fine.

“No work was never my anxiety. I was restless to be fine, to be comfortable with myself,” Irrfan told IANS in an interview before the release of his film “Angrezi Medium“.

