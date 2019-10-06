War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Starrer On A Rampage Mode! BEATS 50 Movies In All Time Grossers

War Box Office: Being one of the highly anticipated releases, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War is surely living up to its mammoth expectations. If we consider only its Hindi version, the movie has made 123.60 crores in first 4 days and knocked down not 1,2 or 3 but 50 movies in Bollywood’s all-time grossers list.

War made its grand entry in the list of Bollywood’s all-time grossers list which consists of top 100 movies. With 123.60 crores, it surpassing feat starts from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (78 crores), Baadshaho (78.02 crores), Padman (78.95 crores) to biggies like Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores). The whole list of the surpassed movies comprises of 50 biggies. MONUMENTAL!!!

And with War’s box office journey gathering pace, more records are to be achieved in the coming days.

Overwhelmed by the response, actor Hrithik Roshan said the back-to-back success of “Super 30” and “War” encourages him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of “War” in Mumbai on Friday. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

