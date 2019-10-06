Megastar Mammootty On Salman Khan: “We Won’t Be Able To Afford Him In A Malayalam Film”

Down South superstar, Mammootty may have just limited himself to the Malayalam Film industry, but his charisma is viral nationwide. Anything related to the stars grabs the headlines, but when it comes to speaking about our Bollywood favourite, Salman Khan, that’s another league! Mammoothy opened about working with Dabangg Salman Khan and feels they cannot afford him!

Salman Khan himself has always expressed the willingness of collaborating with the Down South actor and doing a film with him, be it in the regional language. Mammootty has opened up about it and said he doesn’t feel his Industry would be able to create such a big film as Salman Khan’s are! In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, “I don’t think he will ever do a Malayalam film. It’s a tough language for him. Also, for a star of his charisma, we won’t be able to afford him as a star here. For his kind of bigness, there’s no big film we can make. Instead, I will do a Hindi film with him. that would be easier.”

However, he also expressed disappointment over the B’Town industry not offering him roles anymore. “I don’t need to think about it. Bollywood should think. Long ago, I had got offers but now, nothing comes my way. If something interesting comes up, then of course, I’ll do it,” he shared. Now, Bollywood filmmakers, are you hearing? Get to your work already!

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Mamangam which is slated for a 31st October, 2019 release.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is recently brought his Dabangg character ‘Chulbul Pandey’ into reality as he will be seen promoting his movie in the character the entire while until the release.

Dabanng 3 is slated for a December, 2020 release and has been directed by Prabhudheva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!