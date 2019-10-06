Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Hina Khan Leaves Aarti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Others In Tears

Bigg Boss 13 is living up to people’s expectation so far. There’s a lot of drama going in the house which has helped the show to make headlines. Yesterday, first episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was aired. Hina Khan made an entry as the first celebrity guest and for a very big reason.

Today, Colors TV’s Instagram page shared a promo in which Hina Khan enters the house and gives a tough task to a few contestants. In the promo, Khan tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh to either pick up one grocery item for the house or an opportunity to hear a message from their family or friends.

This is a difficult choice for the ladies who get emotional when they hear the options. The Bigg Boss 13 housemates are in dire need of grocery and food items, but they are also missing their family and friends. Well, we wonder what would the housemates choose!

The promo is captioned as, “@realhinakhan pohochi #BiggBoss13 ke ghar, dil ka supermarket lekar.

Kya choose karenge ghar wale? Dekhne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye aaj raat 9 baje on #WeekendKaVaar with @beingsalmankhan

Anytime on @voot

#BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss @vivo_india @bharat.pe”.

Watch the promo below:

Hina Khan has been a part of Bigg Boss 12 where she emerged out as the first runner up. We are excited to see her camaraderie with Salman Khan, yet again!

