Arjun Kapoor To Try His Hand At A Dark Role; On Board For Ek Villain 2?

While Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up with their anticipated Marjaavaan, one interesting piece of news has been learnt that their Ek Villain’s sequel is very much on with Arjun Kapoor’s name doing rounds. Will he be the ‘Villain’ or ‘Hero’ in the movie? Let’s read to know more.

As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, Arjun Kapoor is all set to try his hands at dark role, which was played by Riteish in the first part.

Producer Ekta Kapoor is looking to take the franchise forward with featuring the negative character as a show-stealer. “Ekta Kapoor wants to turn Ek Villain into her production house’s franchise. The question here is: Who will play the formal hero when the villain has the author-backed role?” the source quotes.

The movie will be helmed by Mohit Suri.

As of now, Arjun Kapoor is busy with Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama film Panipat and recently in a media event, he praised the filmmaker saying that he is really calm and patient in his approach while making a film. Arjun added that anybody who wants to be an actor or a director must seek advice from Gowariker.

“I completed dubbing for ‘Panipat’ two days ago. It is my first period film and also my first film with Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) sir. He is one of the finest directors of our country. He has made amazing films like ‘Lagaan‘, ‘Jodhaa Akbar‘ and ‘Swades‘. I really had fun working on ‘Panipat‘ and now I am feeling sad that shooting of the film is over because I learnt a lot from him in the process,” said Arjun.

