Maisie Williams Shares Her HORRIBLE Experience As Game Of Thrones Makers Stopped Her ‘Womanhood’

Games Of Thrones was one the most-watched series worldwide. The eight season-long series gave Maisie Williams and other actors a lot of popularity while they were on the show. But not everything about the show was good.

Actor Maisie Williams, who essays the role of Arya Stark, opens up about the challenges that she had to face essaying this role. recently, she revealed how the makers of the show meddled with her growth as a young girl.

Maisie talked to USA TODAY and described how being on the show negatively affected her sense of body image when she started to “mature”. Maisie was 14 years old when she joined the team of Game Of Thrones.

The 22-year-old star revealed that she felt terrible and shameful about her body image while shooting for the series. “Maybe around Season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy,” she added.

Maisie said that she felt ashamed about the measures that the team took to disguise her developing body and mask her womanhood. “They would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year. I had really short hair and they constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I look, like, really manly,” she added.

However, the actor said that she has now acquired to love the skin she’s in. Post the end of Game of Thrones ended, Williams went on to experiment with her style which makes her feel more feminine. “With this new phase of my style, it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and just embrace the body that I have,” Williams said.

Game of Thrones received a total of 32 Emmy nominations and took home two awards – Best Supporting Actor (Peter Dinklage) and Outstanding Drama Series. This was not the first time that GoT had entered the race of Emmys. To date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.

