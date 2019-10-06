It has been a great year for Hrithik Roshan who first won heart as Anand in Super 30 and underwent a massive transformation as Kabir in his latest release, War. While Super 30 was a success at the box office, the Siddharth Anand directorial too within 3 days of its release entered the 100 crore club, shattering some massive records. Now, with that achievement, Hrithik too has a step ahead in Koimoi’s Power Index.

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Topples Ranbir Kapoor In Koimoi’s Power Index!

For the unversed, War which also stars Tiger Shroff in lead, has raked in collections of 123.60 crores (Hindi) till now. With the entry into the 100 crore club, Hrithik Roshan gets 100 points added to his kitty, and with that his overall numbers now come to 700. Ranbir Kapoor who has 600 points just as Hrithik, has now been toppled. However, Prabhas who too has 700 points remains in the lead with the dominance of his 500 crore magnum opus.

While War is expected to be first 300 crore grosser of the year, only time will tell if that happens. But if it does, Hrithik Roshan in the list would beat Ranveer Singh and give a neck to neck competition to Shah Rukh Khan who has 950 points. It indeed has been a noteworthy film for Hrithik and clearly he’s back in the game!

Check out Koimoi’s exclusive star power index below:

· Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
7. Hrithik Roshan50020000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. Ayushmann Khurrana2000050250
13. John Abraham200000200
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16.Tiger Shroff100000100
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

