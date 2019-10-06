War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Topples Ranbir Kapoor In Koimoi’s Power Index!

It has been a great year for Hrithik Roshan who first won heart as Anand in Super 30 and underwent a massive transformation as Kabir in his latest release, War. While Super 30 was a success at the box office, the Siddharth Anand directorial too within 3 days of its release entered the 100 crore club, shattering some massive records. Now, with that achievement, Hrithik too has a step ahead in Koimoi’s Power Index.

For the unversed, War which also stars Tiger Shroff in lead, has raked in collections of 123.60 crores (Hindi) till now. With the entry into the 100 crore club, Hrithik Roshan gets 100 points added to his kitty, and with that his overall numbers now come to 700. Ranbir Kapoor who has 600 points just as Hrithik, has now been toppled. However, Prabhas who too has 700 points remains in the lead with the dominance of his 500 crore magnum opus.

While War is expected to be first 300 crore grosser of the year, only time will tell if that happens. But if it does, Hrithik Roshan in the list would beat Ranveer Singh and give a neck to neck competition to Shah Rukh Khan who has 950 points. It indeed has been a noteworthy film for Hrithik and clearly he’s back in the game!

Check out Koimoi’s exclusive star power index below:

· Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 7. Hrithik Roshan 500 200 0 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 13. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!