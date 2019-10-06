Hrithik Roshan’s recent release War is enjoying a successful run at the box office currently. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has gone on to earn approximately 100 crores in its first week and the team in more than happy with the results.

But even before the release of the film, Hrithik and Siddharth sat down for a chat and talked about an apparent sequel of Bang Bang! Interestingly, before the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, it was contemplated that the movie is actually Bang Bang. However, later the title was revealed to be different. Now, the makers have finally talked about their plans to make the sequel.

Siddharth exclusively told ZoomTV.com, “Please ask him (Hrithik). Whenever he wants to do, I am ready (Hrithik laughs). I am waiting, dying to do it. It’s a film that we all love. I have great memories of that film. And it’s a franchise that’s waiting to happen. So, please ask him why isn’t he doing it.”

Hrithik added, “You can see the lies on his face na? Who’s waiting for whom? What do you think, who’s waiting for whom?”

Apart from this film, Hrithik is said to be doing Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. Buzz is that Roshan will also be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana however the actor shunned the rumours saying that he was never even approached for the film.

