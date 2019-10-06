War Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: A Thunder At The Ticket Windows!

The latest Gandhi Jayanti release War has ironically created a thunder at the ticket windows and so have its lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff amongst their massive fan base. While the duo being pitted against each other was the major highlight, the bromance stole hearts, even Disha Patani’s for the matter! The strong run now continues even on its Day 5, and here’s what the trends suggest.

War has added massive collections of 96 crores just within 3 days of its release. Its first Saturday held the fort in a way that a huge jump in its numbers was witnessed. So is the case with its morning occupancy for the day which has further seen an upward graph as it ranges around 50-55%. As compared to yesterday, further growth was anticipated and clearly, everything is so far so good for this Siddharth Anand directorial.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), “War” released in 4000 screens. The action thriller, which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, recorded the highest first-day collection for any Bollywood film ever, raking in Rs 53.35 crore.

On receiving such an overwhelming response from the audience, director Siddharth Anand said: “For all of us what matters most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, older age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively.

“We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made ‘War‘ with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come!”

