Tanhaji Box Office: BEATS Dream Girl, Gully Boy, Raees & 11 Other Films On 2nd Saturday!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has single-handedly taken the box office by storm and is very close to 150 crore mark now. Yesterday, the film managed to surpass the lifetime collection of 9 films in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers’ list and today, the number has risen to 14- including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and other 10 biggies.

By bringing in 16.36 crores on 2nd Saturday, Tanhaji has crossed another 14 films in All Time Grossers (Top 100 Box Office Grossers). With a total of 145.33 crores, the film has surpassed Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores) and others.

Check out the complete list below:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, whose “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” hit the screens on last Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that happened earlier this month.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone – let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” Ajay tweeted.

