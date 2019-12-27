Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Makes An Entry In Top 100 Bollywood Movies Of All Time

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday starrer recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh continued to bring money even in the third week. The film had competition from Dabangg 3 but still collected 7.96 crores compared to 20.63 crores second week which was a normal 60% + drop. The three week total business of the film is 84.56 crores.

With this, Pati Patni Aur Woh has made an entry in Koimoi’s All-Time Top Grossers Chart as it has crossed movies like Brothers (82.47 crores), Veere Di Wedding (83 crores) & Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (84.50 crores).

The film may add 3-4 crores more in its lifetime and will target films like Fan (85 crores), Aashiqui 2 (85.40 crores), Gabbar Is Back (86 crores) & Badla (88.02 crores).

Kartik Aaryan led film won’t be able to cross his last release Luka Chuppi‘s lifetime total of 94.15 crores but still, it’s a good lifetime number.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday who will be seen in the upcoming Shakun Batra film alongside Deepika Padukone says working with her ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in a still untitled project also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“I’m really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It’s something that I haven’t done before and I’m looking forward to,” added the actress.

The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

“Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in ‘Gully Boy’. Moreover, I’m working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I’m really happy about it. I’ll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I’ve always wanted to work with,” Ananya gushed.

