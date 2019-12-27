Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself, Police Finds Suicide Note

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s death has shocked everyone. The Television industry is in a state of shock as the news came out. Many celebs expressed their grief on social media and find it hard to believe that the actor is no more.

Kushal Punjabi, who was a popular face on television was 37-year-old and was found dead in his Mumbai house. Now, the latest reports suggest that the actor apparently committed suicide last night and Police has found a suicide note.

As per the reports, the actor has written one and a half page suicide note. In his suicide note, the actor mentioned that 50 percent of his property is contributed to his mom, dad and sister. The remaining 50 percent is contributed to his 3-year-old son, Kiaan. He has not left anything for his wife Audrey Dolhen. The Mumbai police found the note and have registered the case under Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The last rights will take place at afternoon in Mumbai today.

The news was first shared by TV actor Karanvir Bohra on his Instagram page. He shared a pic of Punjabi and wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

He also wrote further, “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life.”

Just like Karanvir, many other TV celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Karan Patel and others are taken aback with the news.

