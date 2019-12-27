After Gully Boy Fails To Make It To Oscars 2020, Read How Zoya Akhtar Has Encouraged Herself

Everyone was happy when the news came that Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is India’s official selection for Oscars 2020. However, a few days ago, the news came out that the film couldn’t make it to the nominations list in the Best Foreign Language Film Category.

Gully Boy is 2019’s one of the best films which received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. From performances to music, everything in the film was topnotch. So it is indeed sad that it couldn’t make it to the Oscars.

In an interview with PTI, Zoya Akhtar got candid about the same. She said, “There was a huge learning. It was exciting because I have got many, many good things out of it. I’m not going to deny that a lot of good things have happened to me. There are no complaints, only gratitude.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do director shared that she is not disheartened with Gully Boy not making to the Oscars, she’s instead encouraged to do what she does. Zoya added, “You cannot let the ups go to your head or the downs go to your heart. Because I’m here to stay.”

Currently, Zoya is excited for Ghost Stories, a horror anthology film for which she has reunited with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. This is their third collaboration together after Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories.

