Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses Housefull 2, Holiday & A Couple Of Films In All-Time Grossers’ List

Dream Girl Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film entered the 3rd week on a strong note as the collections on 3rd Friday jumped. The film earned 3.40 crores on 15th day compared to 3 crores 14th day. This takes the 15 day total business of Dream Girl to 114.20 crores.

Dream Girl has got a further boost in the All-Time Highest Grossers chart as it crossed the films like Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores) & Housefull 2 (114 crores) in just 15 days. The next targets of the film this weekend are Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores) and more.

Dream Girl will be actually targeting the 125 crore mark this weekend and going by the public acceptance it has received, the task doesn’t seem difficult.

Recently Ayushmann revealed that he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen. The actor who has hit two centuries with Badhaai Ho and now Dream Girl said, “Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that.”

“I want to back original content at all times. I thrive by doing good cinema, films that make a mark because they are brilliantly written and brilliantly told on screen,” he added.

