Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses Housefull 2, Holiday & A Couple Of Films In All-Time Grossers’ List

Dream Girl Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film entered the 3rd week on a strong note as the collections on 3rd Friday jumped. The film earned 3.40 crores on 15th day compared to 3 crores 14th day. This takes the 15 day total business of Dream Girl to 114.20 crores.
Dream Girl has got a further boost in the All-Time Highest Grossers chart as it crossed the films like Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores) & Housefull 2 (114 crores) in just 15 days. The next targets of the film this weekend are Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Barfi! (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores) and more.
Dream Girl will be actually targeting the 125 crore mark this weekend and going by the public acceptance it has received, the task doesn’t seem difficult.
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Saaho
|2019
|148.50
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Chhichhore
|2019
|136.00*
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Dream Girl
|2019
|114.20*
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
|Kalank
|2019
|80.00
|Piku
|2015
|79.92
|Sui Dhaaga
|2018
|79.02
|PadMan
|2018
|78.95
|Baadshaho
|2017
|78.02
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|2014
|78.00
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|2015
|76.88
Recently Ayushmann revealed that he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen. The actor who has hit two centuries with Badhaai Ho and now Dream Girl said, “Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that.”
“I want to back original content at all times. I thrive by doing good cinema, films that make a mark because they are brilliantly written and brilliantly told on screen,” he added.
