Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Om Raut’s Film Crosses Bang Bang In 12 Days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It was another big day at the Box Office for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the film collected 7.72 crores. The drop was minimal compared to the previous day and the 12 days total business is 183.34 crores which is huge.

With this kind of business, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has now crossed the lifetime business of Bang Bang (181.03) and will be targetting Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) next.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has also become 2nd highest grosser of Ajay Devgn as it is only behind Golmaal Again which collected 205.72. It’s a matter of a few days and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will cross this milestone as well.

Meanwhile, Ajay has kickstarted the shooting for his upcoming much-awaited biggie RRR with blockbuster director S.S. Rajamouli.

A couple of pictures from the director and actor duo from the sets were revealed and we must say that it’s enough to leave anyone excited.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Jr.NTR & Ram Charan Teja in lead. After the Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli is promising huge entertainment for the cinema lovers with RRR.

Apart from RRR, Ajay will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Golmaal 5. He will also have a cameo in Rohit Shetty & Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Sooryavanshi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!