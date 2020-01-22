Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It was another big day at the Box Office for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the film collected 7.72 crores. The drop was minimal compared to the previous day and the 12 days total business is 183.34 crores which is huge.

With this kind of business, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has now crossed the lifetime business of Bang Bang (181.03) and will be targetting Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) next.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Om Raut’s Film Crosses Bang Bang In 12 Days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has also become 2nd highest grosser of Ajay Devgn as it is only behind Golmaal Again which collected 205.72. It’s a matter of a few days and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will cross this milestone as well.

Meanwhile, Ajay has kickstarted the shooting for his upcoming much-awaited biggie RRR with blockbuster director S.S. Rajamouli.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14*
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
183.34*
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Pati Patni Aur Woh2019
86.77

A couple of pictures from the director and actor duo from the sets were revealed and we must say that it’s enough to leave anyone excited.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Jr.NTR & Ram Charan Teja in lead. After the Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli is promising huge entertainment for the cinema lovers with RRR.

Apart from RRR, Ajay will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Golmaal 5. He will also have a cameo in Rohit Shetty & Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Sooryavanshi.

