Housefull 4 Box Office: With Over 111 Crores Plus Total, BEATS 7 Bollywood Biggies In All Time Grossers

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led recent comedy film Housefull 4 has scored very well at the Box Office despite all the negativity around it. The film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days which gives it a smashing entry in the 100 crore club.

With this kind of business, Housefull 4 has crossed some major 100 crores grossers like Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores) & Jai Ho (111 crores). It has also crossed the lifetime business of Housefull 3 which earned 107.70 crores.

Today, the film will be targetting a big list of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) & Barfi (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores) & Tubelight (121.25 crores).

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019301.75*
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36*
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Dream Girl2019139.70*
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Housefull 42019111.82*
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00
Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who is playing a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in Housefull 4, has said that makers of the film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media to promote Housefull 4 along his co-actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday.

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Masatani. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani‘? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

He added: “In the film, my character had a lot of hair when he was born, so his father names him Rajkumar Bala. However, two years later after his shahi mundan (ceremony where a child’s hair is shaved off and ofThe film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days which gives it a smashing entry in the 100 crore club.fered to the Gods), hair never grows on his head and he becomes bald. So, he gets very angry with the people who have hair on their head and beats them up or scratches their hair.”

