Housefull 4 Box Office: With Over 111 Crores Plus Total, BEATS 7 Bollywood Biggies In All Time Grossers

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led recent comedy film Housefull 4 has scored very well at the Box Office despite all the negativity around it. The film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days which gives it a smashing entry in the 100 crore club.

With this kind of business, Housefull 4 has crossed some major 100 crores grossers like Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores) & Jai Ho (111 crores). It has also crossed the lifetime business of Housefull 3 which earned 107.70 crores.

Today, the film will be targetting a big list of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) & Barfi (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores) & Tubelight (121.25 crores).

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who is playing a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in Housefull 4, has said that makers of the film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media to promote Housefull 4 along his co-actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday.

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Masatani. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani‘? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

"If that's the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer's look in 'Bajirao Mastani'? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film," Akshay said.

He added: "In the film, my character had a lot of hair when he was born, so his father names him Rajkumar Bala. However, two years later after his shahi mundan (ceremony where a child's hair is shaved off and offered to the Gods), hair never grows on his head and he becomes bald. So, he gets very angry with the people who have hair on their head and beats them up or scratches their hair."

