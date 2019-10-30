Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu’s Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Video Of Chanting Gayatri Mantra Breaks The Internet

A video of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting the Gayatri Mantra is winning hearts on social media, and breaking the internet.

On Tuesday, Kunal shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister, while two-year-old Inaaya chants the Gayatri Mantra.

Social media exposure has already made Kunal and Soha’s little girl a celeb, and she keeps fans entertained with her cute antics from time to time.

No sooner did Kunal post Inaaya’s chant video, users comments poured in. Among the many users were Bollywood celebs, too.

“Adorable yaar”, wrote Vicky Kushal wrote.

Parineeti Chopra was clearly smitten. “Dead”, she wrote.

Neha Dhupia showered red heart emojis.

User comments such as “Oh My God”, “Cute”, and “lovely” flooded the post.

