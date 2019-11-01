Housefull 4 Box Office: Surpasses Dabangg, Singham Returns & 10 Others In A Matter Of 7 Days

Housefull 4 Box Office: Bollywood’s biggest comedy film of this year Housefull 4 hit the Box Office last Friday with huge expectations. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda was received very well by the audience and earned 141.31 crores in just 1 week.

Housefull 4 faced a lot of negative reviews from critics but it surpassed everything to prove itself a winner. The film has now entered the second week on a strong note and is likely to cross the 200 crores mark soon.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 has crossed some more lifetime records in Koimoi’s All Time Highest Grossers Chart. After surpassing films like Kaabil & Rustom, it has now crossed the lifetime business of films like Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (133.04 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Dabangg (139 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores), & even Singham Returns (141 crores).

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

This is a huge achievement for the film as it has done it in just 7 days.

The film is all set to beat some bigger films in upcoming days and is on the way to become Akshay’s highest grossing movie of all time.

Pooja Hegde recently expressed her happiness regarding the huge success of the film. She said: “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”

