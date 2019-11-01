Housefull 4 Box Office: Surpasses Dabangg, Singham Returns & 10 Others In A Matter Of 7 Days

Housefull 4 Box Office: Bollywood’s biggest comedy film of this year Housefull 4 hit the Box Office last Friday with huge expectations. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda was received very well by the audience and earned 141.31 crores in just 1 week.

Housefull 4 faced a lot of negative reviews from critics but it surpassed everything to prove itself a winner. The film has now entered the second week on a strong note and is likely to cross the 200 crores mark soon.

Housefull 4 Box Office: Surpasses Dabangg & Singham Returns In A Matter Of 7 Days
Meanwhile, Housefull 4 has crossed some more lifetime records in Koimoi’s All Time Highest Grossers Chart. After surpassing films like Kaabil & Rustom, it has now crossed the lifetime business of films like Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (133.04 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Dabangg (139 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores), & even Singham Returns (141 crores).

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019314.67*
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Housefull 42019141.31*
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13

This is a huge achievement for the film as it has done it in just 7 days.

The film is all set to beat some bigger films in upcoming days and is on the way to become Akshay’s highest grossing movie of all time.

Pooja Hegde recently expressed her happiness regarding the huge success of the film. She said: “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”

