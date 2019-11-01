Netflix India Shares A Promo Making Us Dive Deep Into Ma Anand Sheela’s Life

Last year, we got to see a riveting documentary on the life of Osho aka Rajneesh on Netflix. The 6-episode documentary blew away people’s mind with how much power, wealth and influence Osho had. However, one of the strongest pillars in his journey was Ma Anand Sheela.

When the documentary came out, people liked how strong and upfront Ma Anand Sheela was, but didn’t like her actions and how she tried to harm people. Her lines ‘tough titties’ from the documentary was used to memes and jokes.

Today, Netflix India share a promo featuring Ma Anand Sheela and we can’t wait to see her standalone journey. The promo starts with questions like ‘Where is she now?’, ‘What is she doing?’, ‘Was it all her idea, ‘Why did she do it?’. It also questions if what she did was for love or power and was she punished for it!

Then Ma Anand Sheela appears on the screens and questions, “How many women do you know who have built an entire city and yet, all I’m known for is “tough titties”? The promo also gives us an insight into how her life is. A glimpse of her meeting with Karan Johar is also shown in it.

Watch the promo below:

Netflix has described it, “A deep-dive into the enigma that is Ma Anand Sheela, coming soon.”

Well, we can’t wait to know more. Tell us your views in the comments below.

